Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Gap Up to $194.13

Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $194.13, but opened at $199.99. Elbit Systems shares last traded at $200.76, with a volume of 340 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Elbit Systems Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.18.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 12.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

Further Reading

