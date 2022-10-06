Elemon Trading Up 3.8% This Week (ELMON)

Elemon (ELMON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last week, Elemon has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One Elemon token can currently be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elemon has a total market cap of $329,905.90 and approximately $5,209.00 worth of Elemon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003273 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006474 BTC.

Elemon Token Profile

Elemon’s genesis date was August 31st, 2021. Elemon’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,800,000 tokens. Elemon’s official website is elemon.io. Elemon’s official message board is elemon.substack.com. Elemon’s official Twitter account is @elemongame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elemon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elemon (ELMON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Elemon has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 94,275,000 in circulation. The last known price of Elemon is 0.01083639 USD and is down -1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $3,720.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://elemon.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elemon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elemon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elemon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

