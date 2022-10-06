ElevenToken Self Reported Market Cap Hits $137,889.38 (ELVN)

ElevenToken (ELVN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One ElevenToken token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. ElevenToken has a market capitalization of $137,889.38 and $85,788.00 worth of ElevenToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ElevenToken has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010829 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00145741 BTC.

ElevenToken’s genesis date was December 31st, 2022. ElevenToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,390,000 tokens. ElevenToken’s official website is elevenminutes.io. The Reddit community for ElevenToken is https://reddit.com/r/11minutesnft. The official message board for ElevenToken is medium.com/@11minutes. ElevenToken’s official Twitter account is @elvngroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ElevenToken (ELVN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ElevenToken has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ElevenToken is 0.00244025 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $128,808.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://elevenminutes.io.”

