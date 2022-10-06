Encyclopedia wTa Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $97,621.24 (ENCwTa)

Encyclopedia wTa (ENCwTa) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. Encyclopedia wTa has a total market capitalization of $97,621.24 and approximately $12,305.00 worth of Encyclopedia wTa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Encyclopedia wTa token can now be purchased for about $0.0195 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Encyclopedia wTa has traded 28.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003282 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00145867 BTC.

Encyclopedia wTa Token Profile

Encyclopedia wTa was first traded on April 19th, 2022. Encyclopedia wTa’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens. Encyclopedia wTa’s official message board is encyclopediawta.medium.com. Encyclopedia wTa’s official Twitter account is @encyclopediawta and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Encyclopedia wTa is www.encyclopedia.ws. The Reddit community for Encyclopedia wTa is https://reddit.com/r/encyclopediawta and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Encyclopedia wTa

According to CryptoCompare, “Encyclopedia wTa (ENCwTa) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Encyclopedia wTa has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Encyclopedia wTa is 0.02631605 USD and is up 12.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $22,546.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.encyclopedia.ws.”

