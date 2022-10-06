Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Raised to “Buy” at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGFGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EERGF. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Energean from GBX 1,540 ($18.61) to GBX 1,750 ($21.15) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Energean from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 2,150 ($25.98) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Energean from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Energean Price Performance

Shares of Energean stock opened at $15.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.90. Energean has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

Energean Company Profile

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

