Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) is Ninepoint Partners LP’s Largest Position

Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,000,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the quarter. Enerplus comprises about 18.9% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $132,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Enerplus by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

ERF traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,236. Enerplus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $18.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average is $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). Enerplus had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 81.63%. The business had revenue of $628.02 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 10.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ERF shares. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Enerplus from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Enerplus from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Enerplus from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded Enerplus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

