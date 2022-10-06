Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

NETI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Eneti in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. DNB Markets began coverage on shares of Eneti in a research note on Monday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ NETI opened at $7.19 on Thursday. Eneti has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $17.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.75.

Eneti ( NASDAQ:NETI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.25. Eneti had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $61.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eneti will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio is 9.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NETI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Eneti by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 369,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Eneti by 31.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its holdings in Eneti by 13.8% during the second quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 36,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Eneti by 43.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in Eneti by 14.0% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 52,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the period.

Eneti Inc engages in the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

