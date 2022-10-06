Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $17.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Enfusion from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Enfusion to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Enfusion from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.50.

Enfusion Stock Performance

Shares of Enfusion stock opened at $11.14 on Monday. Enfusion has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $23.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 million. Enfusion had a negative return on equity of 345.65% and a negative net margin of 228.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Enfusion will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENFN. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at $1,115,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at $798,000. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at $1,047,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at $134,481,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Enfusion by 11.1% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 187,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 18,843 shares in the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enfusion Company Profile

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

