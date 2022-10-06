Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Enterprise Financial Services to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of EFSC traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $46.02. 93,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,157. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.21. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $39.63 and a 52-week high of $51.50.

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $123.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.82 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 957.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after purchasing an additional 268,063 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 18.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 976,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,188,000 after purchasing an additional 153,762 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 216.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 152,937 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 829,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,063,000 after purchasing an additional 94,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 701.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 82,925 shares during the period. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

