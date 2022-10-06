Entropyfi Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $34,379.00 (ERP)

Entropyfi (ERP) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last seven days, Entropyfi has traded down 47.9% against the US dollar. Entropyfi has a market cap of $82,414.89 and $34,379.00 worth of Entropyfi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Entropyfi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Entropyfi

Entropyfi’s launch date was October 28th, 2021. The official message board for Entropyfi is medium.com/entropyfi. The official website for Entropyfi is entropyfi.com. Entropyfi’s official Twitter account is @entropyfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Entropyfi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Entropyfi (ERP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Entropyfi has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Entropyfi is 0.00249755 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $6.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://entropyfi.com/.”

