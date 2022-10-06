Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) PT Lowered to $56.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Envestnet from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered Envestnet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Envestnet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.43.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $46.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -84.73 and a beta of 1.20. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $85.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.11 and a 200 day moving average of $61.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $318.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.02 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. Envestnet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $72,794.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,010.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Envestnet by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,325,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,969,000 after buying an additional 618,360 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Envestnet by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 131,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 64,654 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Envestnet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 40,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Envestnet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 607,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,043,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

