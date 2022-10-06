EpicHero 3D NFT Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $868,404.12 (EPICHERO)

EpicHero 3D NFT (EPICHERO) traded down 14.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. EpicHero 3D NFT has a total market cap of $868,404.12 and $46,677.00 worth of EpicHero 3D NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EpicHero 3D NFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, EpicHero 3D NFT has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EpicHero 3D NFT Token Profile

EpicHero 3D NFT’s genesis date was September 17th, 2021. The Reddit community for EpicHero 3D NFT is https://reddit.com/r/epicheroio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EpicHero 3D NFT’s official Twitter account is @epicheroio. The official website for EpicHero 3D NFT is epichero.io.

EpicHero 3D NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EpicHero 3D NFT (EPICHERO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. EpicHero 3D NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of EpicHero 3D NFT is 0.00177477 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $80.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://epichero.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EpicHero 3D NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EpicHero 3D NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EpicHero 3D NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

