Equilibrium Games Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $134,382.00 (EQ)

Equilibrium Games (EQ) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 6th. One Equilibrium Games token can now be purchased for $0.0732 or 0.00000363 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Equilibrium Games has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. Equilibrium Games has a total market capitalization of $6.07 million and $134,382.00 worth of Equilibrium Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003222 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00144967 BTC.

Equilibrium Games Profile

Equilibrium Games was first traded on August 26th, 2021. Equilibrium Games’ total supply is 98,270,758 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,000,000 tokens. Equilibrium Games’ official Twitter account is @equilibrium_g and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Equilibrium Games is https://reddit.com/r/equilibriumgames/. Equilibrium Games’ official message board is t.me/equilibriumgameschat. Equilibrium Games’ official website is equilibrium-games.com.

Equilibrium Games Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Equilibrium Games (EQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the XRP Ledger platform. Equilibrium Games has a current supply of 98,270,758 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Equilibrium Games is 0.07379425 USD and is up 4.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $134,808.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://equilibrium-games.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equilibrium Games directly using US dollars.

