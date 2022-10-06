Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$5.07 and last traded at C$5.23. 218,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 732,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.41.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered Equinox Gold from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.50.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.02, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.87.

Equinox Gold ( TSE:EQX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$286.67 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

