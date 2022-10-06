Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 6th (AAL, ABDN, ABG, ABNB, ACVA, ALGT, AMH, AUY, AVTR, AXTI)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, October 6th:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $8.00 to $7.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

abrdn (LON:ABDN) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 135 ($1.63) to GBX 125 ($1.51). The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG)

had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $185.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $140.00 to $138.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $125.00 to $100.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $41.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $42.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 640 ($7.73) to GBX 660 ($7.97). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $25.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) had its target price trimmed by BWS Financial from $20.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 358 ($4.33) to GBX 325 ($3.93). Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $238.00 to $309.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $39.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €100.00 ($102.04) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $25.00 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €65.00 ($66.33) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 525 ($6.34) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Base Resources (LON:BSE) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 34 ($0.41) to GBX 35 ($0.42). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $28.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $20.00 to $15.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $19.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 280 ($3.38). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $32.00 to $20.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $220.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $17.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Centamin (LON:CEY) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 112 ($1.35) to GBX 114 ($1.38). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $23.00 to $19.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $95.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $41.00 to $37.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $43.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $81.00 to $71.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $310.00 to $305.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $122.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $146.00 to $98.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €42.00 ($42.86) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $136.00 to $150.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $52.00 to $42.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

ElectroCore (LON:ECOR) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 390 ($4.71) to GBX 330 ($3.99). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $170.00 to $140.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $820.00 to $668.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $716.00 to $571.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) had its price target trimmed by Maxim Group from $54.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $140.00 to $138.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €19.00 ($19.39) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $120.00 to $100.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $43.00 to $41.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was given a $192.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its target price raised by Northland Securities from $125.00 to $132.50.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $46.00 to $41.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 800 ($9.67). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $63.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 140 ($1.69). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Grenke (ETR:GLJ) was given a €33.00 ($33.67) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $12.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $128.00 to $112.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $76.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $175.00 to $115.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €73.00 ($74.49) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $75.00 to $28.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 100 ($1.21) to GBX 90 ($1.09). Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $60.00 to $58.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $152.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $129.00 to $123.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $128.00 to $116.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $240.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $40.00 to $36.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its price target lowered by Benchmark Co. from $25.00 to $21.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $44.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $41.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $235.00 to $215.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $97.00 to $84.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 180 ($2.17). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 20 ($0.24) to GBX 19 ($0.23). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $48.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) was given a €13.10 ($13.37) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €520.00 ($530.61) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $16.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $285.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €85.00 ($86.73) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $470.00 to $450.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $50.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $98.00 to $101.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $90.00 to $95.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $90.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $37.00 to $32.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $990.00 to $970.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $255.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $231.00 to $213.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $288.00 to $280.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

M&G (LON:MNG) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 200 ($2.42). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €57.00 ($58.16) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €55.00 ($56.12) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $42.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP) had its price target reduced by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $29.00 to $27.50.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $15.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $127.00 to $114.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $2.00 to $1.20. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $2.00 to $1.20. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $35.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $110.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $53.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $143.00 to $124.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $120.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $107.00 to $102.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $113.00 to $116.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 6,900 ($83.37) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $12.00 to $6.50. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33). The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 7,200 ($87.00) to GBX 6,900 ($83.37). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €28.00 ($28.57) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €55.00 ($56.12) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $97.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $109.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 49 ($0.59) to GBX 48 ($0.58). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Renishaw (LON:RSW) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 3,975 ($48.03) to GBX 3,520 ($42.53). Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €95.00 ($96.94) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €102.00 ($104.08) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $28.50 to $28.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $250.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $45.00 to $39.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) was given a €19.60 ($20.00) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 2,650 ($32.02) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $525.00 to $450.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €140.00 ($142.86) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €150.00 ($153.06) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $50.00 to $48.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $72.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $40.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 123 ($1.49). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,420 ($17.16) to GBX 1,370 ($16.55). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 75 ($0.91) to GBX 84 ($1.01). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) was given a €14.00 ($14.29) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Tharisa (LON:THS) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 250 ($3.02). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $85.00 to $65.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $21.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $391.67 to $370.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $45.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $54.20. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $37.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $19.00 to $16.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $51.00 to $35.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $10.90 to $10.00.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €35.00 ($35.71) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $55.00 to $54.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $345.00 to $340.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $96.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 180 ($2.17). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $112.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $42.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $21.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 ($6.04) to GBX 600 ($7.25). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $40.00 to $38.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $50.00 to $40.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €52.00 ($53.06) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €34.00 ($34.69) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

