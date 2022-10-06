Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 6th (AAL, ABDN, ABG, ABNB, ACVA, ALGT, AMH, AUY, AVTR, AXTI)

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, October 6th:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $8.00 to $7.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

abrdn (LON:ABDN) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 135 ($1.63) to GBX 125 ($1.51). The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $185.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $140.00 to $138.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $125.00 to $100.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $41.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $42.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 640 ($7.73) to GBX 660 ($7.97). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $25.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) had its target price trimmed by BWS Financial from $20.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 358 ($4.33) to GBX 325 ($3.93). Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $238.00 to $309.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $39.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €100.00 ($102.04) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $25.00 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €65.00 ($66.33) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 525 ($6.34) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Base Resources (LON:BSE) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 34 ($0.41) to GBX 35 ($0.42). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $28.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $20.00 to $15.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $19.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 280 ($3.38). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $32.00 to $20.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $220.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $17.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Centamin (LON:CEY) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 112 ($1.35) to GBX 114 ($1.38). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $23.00 to $19.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $95.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $41.00 to $37.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $43.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $81.00 to $71.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $310.00 to $305.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $122.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $146.00 to $98.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €42.00 ($42.86) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $136.00 to $150.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $52.00 to $42.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

ElectroCore (LON:ECOR) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 390 ($4.71) to GBX 330 ($3.99). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $170.00 to $140.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $820.00 to $668.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $716.00 to $571.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) had its price target trimmed by Maxim Group from $54.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $140.00 to $138.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €19.00 ($19.39) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $120.00 to $100.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $43.00 to $41.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was given a $192.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its target price raised by Northland Securities from $125.00 to $132.50.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $46.00 to $41.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 800 ($9.67). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $63.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 140 ($1.69). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Grenke (ETR:GLJ) was given a €33.00 ($33.67) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $12.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $128.00 to $112.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $76.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $175.00 to $115.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €73.00 ($74.49) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $75.00 to $28.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 100 ($1.21) to GBX 90 ($1.09). Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $60.00 to $58.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $152.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $129.00 to $123.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $128.00 to $116.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $240.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $40.00 to $36.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its price target lowered by Benchmark Co. from $25.00 to $21.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $44.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $41.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $235.00 to $215.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $97.00 to $84.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 180 ($2.17). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 20 ($0.24) to GBX 19 ($0.23). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $48.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) was given a €13.10 ($13.37) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €520.00 ($530.61) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $16.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $285.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €85.00 ($86.73) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $470.00 to $450.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $50.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $98.00 to $101.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $90.00 to $95.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $90.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $37.00 to $32.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $990.00 to $970.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $255.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $231.00 to $213.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $288.00 to $280.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

M&G (LON:MNG) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 200 ($2.42). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €57.00 ($58.16) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €55.00 ($56.12) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $42.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP) had its price target reduced by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $29.00 to $27.50.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $15.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $127.00 to $114.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $2.00 to $1.20. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $2.00 to $1.20. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $35.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $110.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $53.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $143.00 to $124.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $120.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $107.00 to $102.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $113.00 to $116.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 6,900 ($83.37) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $12.00 to $6.50. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33). The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 7,200 ($87.00) to GBX 6,900 ($83.37). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €28.00 ($28.57) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €55.00 ($56.12) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $97.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $109.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 49 ($0.59) to GBX 48 ($0.58). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Renishaw (LON:RSW) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 3,975 ($48.03) to GBX 3,520 ($42.53). Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €95.00 ($96.94) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €102.00 ($104.08) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $28.50 to $28.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $250.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $45.00 to $39.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) was given a €19.60 ($20.00) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 2,650 ($32.02) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $525.00 to $450.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €140.00 ($142.86) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €150.00 ($153.06) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $50.00 to $48.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $72.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $40.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 123 ($1.49). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,420 ($17.16) to GBX 1,370 ($16.55). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 75 ($0.91) to GBX 84 ($1.01). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) was given a €14.00 ($14.29) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Tharisa (LON:THS) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 250 ($3.02). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $85.00 to $65.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $21.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $391.67 to $370.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $45.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $54.20. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $37.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $19.00 to $16.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $51.00 to $35.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $10.90 to $10.00.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €35.00 ($35.71) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $55.00 to $54.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $345.00 to $340.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $96.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 180 ($2.17). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $112.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $42.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $21.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 ($6.04) to GBX 600 ($7.25). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $40.00 to $38.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $50.00 to $40.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €52.00 ($53.06) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €34.00 ($34.69) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

