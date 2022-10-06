ERON Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (ERON)

ERON (ERON) traded up 84.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. ERON has a market cap of $75,899.19 and $9,002.00 worth of ERON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERON token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ERON has traded 89.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00145783 BTC.

ERON Token Profile

ERON’s genesis date was July 31st, 2021. ERON’s total supply is 999,899,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,079,955,821 tokens. The Reddit community for ERON is https://reddit.com/r/eronproject. The official message board for ERON is eronproject.medium.com. ERON’s official Twitter account is @eronproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERON is www.eronproject.com.

Buying and Selling ERON

According to CryptoCompare, “ERON (ERON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ERON has a current supply of 999,899,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERON is 0.00001269 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $8.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.eronproject.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERON using one of the exchanges listed above.

