Erste Group Bank Lowers Colt CZ Group (OTC:CZGZF) to Accumulate

Erste Group Bank cut shares of Colt CZ Group (OTC:CZGZF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Erste Group Bank currently has 613.00 price target on the stock.
Colt CZ Group Trading Down 10.5 %
Shares of CZGZF stock opened at 20.50 on Monday. Colt CZ Group has a 52-week low of 20.50 and a 52-week high of 22.90.
About Colt CZ Group
