Erste Group Bank Lowers Colt CZ Group (OTC:CZGZF) to Accumulate

Erste Group Bank cut shares of Colt CZ Group (OTC:CZGZF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Erste Group Bank currently has 613.00 price target on the stock.

Colt CZ Group Trading Down 10.5 %

Shares of CZGZF stock opened at 20.50 on Monday. Colt CZ Group has a 52-week low of 20.50 and a 52-week high of 22.90.

About Colt CZ Group

CZG – Ceská zbrojovka Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, purchase, and sale of firearms, ammunition products, and tactical accessories in the Czech Republic, the United States, Europe, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It is also involved in the leasing of real estate properties; trading of military materials; production of scope mounts; and operation of an academy for shooting training for sport shooters and government bodies.

