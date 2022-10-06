ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ESSA opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. ESSA Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $21.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77. The firm has a market cap of $200.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.31.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.81 million. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 8.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ESSA Bancorp

About ESSA Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESSA. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 15.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 42,126 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

