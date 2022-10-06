ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
ESSA Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of ESSA opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. ESSA Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $21.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77. The firm has a market cap of $200.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.31.
ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.81 million. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 8.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About ESSA Bancorp
ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.
