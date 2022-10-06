Ethereum Wrapped Filecoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $8,935.00 (EFIL)

Ethereum Wrapped Filecoin (EFIL) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last week, Ethereum Wrapped Filecoin has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Wrapped Filecoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.72 or 0.00028505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Wrapped Filecoin has a market cap of $992,784.00 and approximately $8,935.00 worth of Ethereum Wrapped Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Ethereum Wrapped Filecoin Token Profile

Ethereum Wrapped Filecoin’s launch date was September 1st, 2021. Ethereum Wrapped Filecoin’s total supply is 133,227 tokens. The official message board for Ethereum Wrapped Filecoin is www.gemini.com/blog/gemini-launches-wrapped-filecoin-efil-building-a-bridge-to-defi. Ethereum Wrapped Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @gemini?ref_src=twsrc%5egoogle%7ctwcamp%5eserp%7ctwgr%5eauthor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Wrapped Filecoin’s official website is support.gemini.com/hc/en-us/articles/360058466112.

Ethereum Wrapped Filecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Wrapped Filecoin (EFIL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethereum Wrapped Filecoin has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Ethereum Wrapped Filecoin is 5.73621171 USD and is up 0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $473.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://support.gemini.com/hc/en-us/articles/360058466112.”

