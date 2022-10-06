Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ETSY. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Price Performance

Etsy stock traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.11. 2,577,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,028,390. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.56. Etsy has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $307.75.

Insider Activity

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $639,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $639,184.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $433,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,891,720.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,318,606.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,990,246. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Etsy by 71.3% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Etsy by 403.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 125.7% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.