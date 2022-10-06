Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC reduced its stake in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Vishay Precision Group comprises 2.0% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned 0.48% of Vishay Precision Group worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 54.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VPG opened at $32.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.29. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.03 and a 1 year high of $38.86.

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.62 million for the quarter. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.31%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 6,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.27 per share, for a total transaction of $233,134.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 320,492 shares in the company, valued at $11,303,752.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

