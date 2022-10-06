Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Shares Up 4.1%

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) shot up 4.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.43 and last traded at $15.18. 56,726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,288,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on EURN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Euronav from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Euronav from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Euronav Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 0.15.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The company had revenue of $105.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.48 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Euronav NV will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Euronav’s payout ratio is currently -1.79%.

Institutional Trading of Euronav

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Euronav in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 513,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after buying an additional 171,692 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the 1st quarter worth $4,569,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

