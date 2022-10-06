EverEarn (EARN) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.77 Million

EverEarn (EARN) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. During the last seven days, EverEarn has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One EverEarn token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. EverEarn has a market cap of $1.77 million and $11,195.00 worth of EverEarn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003248 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010937 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00146596 BTC.

EverEarn Token Profile

EverEarn launched on January 27th, 2022. The Reddit community for EverEarn is https://reddit.com/r/everearn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EverEarn is everearn.medium.com. EverEarn’s official website is everearn.net. EverEarn’s official Twitter account is @theeverearn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EverEarn Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EverEarn (EARN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. EverEarn has a current supply of 0. The last known price of EverEarn is 0.00001785 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $190.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everearn.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverEarn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverEarn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EverEarn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

