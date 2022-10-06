EVRYNET Hits 1-Day Volume of $11,257.00 (EVRY)

EVRYNET (EVRY) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. EVRYNET has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $11,257.00 worth of EVRYNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EVRYNET has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One EVRYNET token can currently be bought for $0.0269 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006488 BTC.

About EVRYNET

EVRYNET launched on October 20th, 2021. EVRYNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,389,133 tokens. EVRYNET’s official Twitter account is @evrynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. EVRYNET’s official message board is medium.com/@evrynet. The Reddit community for EVRYNET is https://reddit.com/r/evrynetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EVRYNET’s official website is evrynet.io.

EVRYNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EVRYNET (EVRY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EVRYNET has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 40,389,133 in circulation. The last known price of EVRYNET is 0.02669245 USD and is down -3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $11,485.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://evrynet.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVRYNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EVRYNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EVRYNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

