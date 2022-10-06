Exane BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)

Stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £156 ($188.50) to £158 ($190.91) in a report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £138.20 ($166.99) to £135 ($163.12) in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £128 ($154.66) to £136 ($164.33) in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14,175.00.

PDYPY stock opened at $58.32 on Thursday. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of $43.71 and a 52-week high of $101.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.22.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

