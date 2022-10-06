Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Exelon comprises approximately 1.0% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,209,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,798,000 after acquiring an additional 17,035 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $38.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,536,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.31. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $50.71.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.338 dividend. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 49.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exelon in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.86.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.