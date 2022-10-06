Fantom Maker (FAME) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $262,942.82

Fantom Maker (FAME) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Fantom Maker token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fantom Maker has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Fantom Maker has a total market cap of $262,942.82 and $14,520.00 worth of Fantom Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Fantom Maker

Fantom Maker is a token. It launched on March 3rd, 2022. Fantom Maker’s official Twitter account is @fantommaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fantom Maker’s official website is fantommaker.com. The official message board for Fantom Maker is fantommaker.medium.com.

Fantom Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantom Maker (FAME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Fantom platform. Fantom Maker has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Fantom Maker is 0.00957747 USD and is up 4.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $11,323.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fantommaker.com/.”

