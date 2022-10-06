Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Trading 0.3% Higher

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7,842.10 and last traded at $7,842.10. 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7,820.00.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $952.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7,989.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7,938.74.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $228.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.86 million during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a net margin of 34.91% and a return on equity of 25.26%.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Announces Dividend

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $28.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, money market, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and retirement plans.

