FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Acquires 3,055 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,911 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 13.7% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,511 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 11.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.5% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,690 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 30,574 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 93,021 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,907,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,296,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.38.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nomura upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.18.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

