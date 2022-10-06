FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Cuts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 403,463 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $47,193,000 after buying an additional 20,036 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen upped their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Fubon Bank raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Starbucks Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.00. 277,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,370,076. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.47. The firm has a market cap of $103.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

