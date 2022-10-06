FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $2.94 Million Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Nestlé makes up 0.9% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 147,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter worth $1,461,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter worth $1,476,000. 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 123 to CHF 130 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 98 to CHF 100 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.29.

Nestlé Price Performance

Nestlé Profile

OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,064. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.99. Nestlé S.A. has a 1 year low of $106.32 and a 1 year high of $141.95.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

