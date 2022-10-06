FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Lowers Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH trimmed its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Sempra were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in shares of Sempra by 70.8% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRE stock traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,068. The stock has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.11.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.29%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRE. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.22.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

