FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Purchases 316 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,751 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,788,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.26.

Lowe's Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $200.67. 131,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,123,555. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.18. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

