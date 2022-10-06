FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Sells 400 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.
Altria Group Stock Performance
NYSE:MO traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,583,056. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average of $47.86. The firm has a market cap of $76.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.61.
Altria Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 387.63%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Cowen decreased their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.
Featured Stories
