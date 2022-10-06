FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Sells 400 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,583,056. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average of $47.86. The firm has a market cap of $76.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 387.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Cowen decreased their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

About Altria Group



Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

