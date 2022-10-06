FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Trims Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 230.6% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $271.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,530. The business’s 50 day moving average is $291.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.33. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $254.27 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $171.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.