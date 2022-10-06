Finsbury Food Group (LON:FIF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $73.93

Shares of Finsbury Food Group Plc (LON:FIF – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 73.93 ($0.89) and traded as high as GBX 82 ($0.99). Finsbury Food Group shares last traded at GBX 82 ($0.99), with a volume of 280,933 shares changing hands.

Finsbury Food Group Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £110.83 million and a PE ratio of 1,050.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 74.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 71.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Finsbury Food Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.67 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Finsbury Food Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. Finsbury Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.38%.

About Finsbury Food Group

Finsbury Food Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of cakes, bread, and bakery snack products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers various bread and morning goods, such as buns and rolls, hot cross buns, muffins, artisan breads, and healthy lifestyle, as well as baguettes, doughnuts, and sliced breads; and cakes, including sponge cakes, loaf cakes, seasonal cakes, and individually portioned sweet snacks, such as chocolate cake bites, cake slices, cake bars, and mini rolls.

