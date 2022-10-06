FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,118 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,139 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.48.

Comcast Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.23. 1,108,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,803,972. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $57.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

