FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 926 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $444,000. TRH Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.7% during the first quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 143,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.82.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,688,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.63 and its 200-day moving average is $62.55. The firm has a market cap of $240.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.