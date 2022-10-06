FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 9,814 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 192.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,814 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,735,000. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 30,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 14,029 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.57. The company had a trading volume of 801 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,270. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.51. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $74.74 and a 12-month high of $97.90.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.