FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,495 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,346,805,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in CVS Health by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,934,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531,311 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,321,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,740 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,167,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in CVS Health by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,997,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.24. 164,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,755,387. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.70 and a 200 day moving average of $98.77. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $81.78 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.71.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.59.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

