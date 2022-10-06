FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,745,000 after buying an additional 2,236,112 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,059,000 after buying an additional 8,237,529 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,102,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,277,246,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $84.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,742,892. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.64. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The firm has a market cap of $124.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Vertical Research decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

