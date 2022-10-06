FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Tobam increased its position in Ciena by 919.2% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,181 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ciena by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ciena by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,710,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,308,000 after acquiring an additional 206,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $103,606.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,620,635.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ciena news, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $103,606.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,620,635.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,232.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,708 shares of company stock worth $1,236,421. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ciena Stock Down 0.3 %

CIEN has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.32.

Shares of CIEN stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,610. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.99. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $39.44 and a one year high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.95 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.



