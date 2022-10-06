FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,210 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for 0.7% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank raised its position in Williams Companies by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 306.4% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.14. 163,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,496,128. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.44. The company has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.19.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.81%.

WMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

