FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,023 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 26,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of EFV stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $40.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,957,477 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.33. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

