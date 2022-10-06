FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,118 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,118 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises approximately 0.6% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $938,856,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,413.5% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,153,123,000 after purchasing an additional 26,072,056 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3,475.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,156,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $750,031,000 after purchasing an additional 17,648,324 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,339,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 168.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $998,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen increased their price target on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.01.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.41. The stock had a trading volume of 481,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,190,294. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $49.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.21.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

