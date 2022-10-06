FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 55,526 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,526 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 1.4% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.
iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance
MBB traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.75. 34,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,102,336. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.65. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.26 and a fifty-two week high of $108.18.
iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend
iShares MBS ETF Company Profile
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
