First Merchants Corp Acquires 1,231 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 1,526.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,708,000 after buying an additional 75,463 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 145,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,546,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 337,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,786,000 after purchasing an additional 57,989 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.98. 131,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,395,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.28. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.17%.

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.37.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

