First Merchants Corp Acquires 7,957 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for 1.4% of First Merchants Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. First Merchants Corp owned approximately 0.63% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $14,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSY. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth $29,052,000. Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 73,582.0% in the first quarter. Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 323,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,118,000 after purchasing an additional 323,025 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth $12,572,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 531,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,491,000 after purchasing an additional 196,351 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 955,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,604,000 after purchasing an additional 135,420 shares during the period.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

GSY stock remained flat at $49.39 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 22,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,028. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $49.37 and a 52-week high of $50.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.63.

