First Merchants Corp Boosts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,652 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.0% of First Merchants Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,290,723,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 240.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,052,143 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $716,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276,374 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $19,303,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,966 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $582,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,288,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,906,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,177 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. StockNews.com raised Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.08.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $102.39. The stock had a trading volume of 153,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,707,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $96.67 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

