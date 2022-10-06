First Merchants Corp Buys 810 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,273 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 14.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 75,777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,162,000 after buying an additional 9,710 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,815,906 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $387,296,000 after buying an additional 68,274 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 17.2% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.3% in the second quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 627,220 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $133,772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP traded down $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $199.59. 58,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,263,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $124.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $194.73 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.78.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.83.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

